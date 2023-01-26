On 74th Republic Day today, celebrate unity in diversity by incorporating the colours of the national flag in your home decor. Ankit and Anand Ojha, principal designers, Anand Atelier Associates, share some tips and tricks for decorating your home this Republic Day.

Fabric

Fabric are the go to option to uplift any space. They are easily available, can be reused, mixed and matched with other fabrics. Use cushion covers to decorate your space, place your saffron colored cushion covers, then some white ones and lastly the green coloured ones. To add blue for dharma chakra, use a beautiful blue coloured throw beside it.

Accessorize Your Space

Don’t stick to basics, be creative and bring on the different accessories you already have at your place. Select the one that go with our tricolour theme and then arrange it accordingly.

You can decorate your entrances using the tricolor dupattas and layering it with the faux flowers. To add the extra touch and glow for the night, use candles or fairy lights.

Be Creative

Make your own tricolor dream-catchers and wind chimes and enhance the look of your space. You can hang it in your gardens, balconies or terraces. Try hand painting, diya or earthen pots and line them up at your entrance, you can also enhance the look with rangoli in tricolor.

Use Khadi

Khadi is a versatile fabric with unique properties and is now available in vibrant and classy colour palette. It will add versatility and freshness into your space. Decorate your space with beautiful handwoven rugs, yoga mats, traditional theme cushion covers, elegant drapes in khadi fabric and set the vibe right this Republic day.

