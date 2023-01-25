Republic Day 2023: Easy and Tasty Tricolour Recipes That Will Make You Feel Patriotic!

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day this year on January 26. Most of us start the day by attending flag hoisting, watching parades and patriotic programmes on television or even spending some quality time with family members. But either way, everyone feels the essence of nationalism on this day. You may find the tricolour theme in every possible thing, be it tri-colour decorations at offices, malls or cafes. More than anything else, food is the most remarkable representation of the Republic Day celebration.

If you’re going to spend some leisure time at home, try making these tri-colour theme recipes this Republic Day. We have unleashed some creative ideas and delicious food recipes for you, check below!

Tiranga Paneer Tikka

To make this peppery-spiced recipe, marinate the paneer with ginger garlic paste, salt and spices, mustard oil, yoghurt and gram flour. Add some saffron and red chilly powder for kesariya colour marination. For green colour add a paste of mint and coriander leaves with green chillies. For white colour marination, add some cream, grated cheese and cashew nut paste to the paneer slices. Set it for 15 minutes and then cook well in a tandoor. Lastly, serve these coloured paneer pieces with orange slices on a stick or skewer.

Indian Tri-colour Pasta

On this special occasion, let’s make a delicious and nutritious tri-colour pasta recipe that your kids will love to eat. To make 3 different coloured layers of pasta, use marinara sauce for saffron colour, alfredo sauce for making white colour pasta and add pesto sauce for green colour. Lastly, serve it in a tri-colour theme.

Tri-colour Pulav Recipe

To make three different colour layers of this recipe, add spinach puree to rice to give green colour, use coconut milk for the white layer of rice and add tomato puree to make saffron or kesariya colour rice. Top it with other spices and crunchy vegetables and layer the spicy pulav in a tri-colour theme.

Tri-colour Halwa Cake

Yes, now your halwa can also be in a tri-colour theme. Make three coloured halwa and arrange them in a glass, which looks like a tri-colour flag. For saffron colour, cook grated carrots with milk, and add sugar or jaggery for the sweetness. For white colour, prepare a pumpkin halwa made with coconut milk, jaggery powder and grated pumpkins. Lastly, for green colour, make spinach ragi halwa, saute millet flour with ghee and jaggery powder, add some water and when the ragi starts absorbing the water add spinach puree to it. Layer this 3 halwa in a glass for the tricolour look and garnish it with some chopped almonds, cashews and nuts.

Tri-colour Mocktail Drink

Put some amount of crushed kiwis and lime juice in a shaker, then pour into a chilled coupe or glass, add a thick layer of whipped cream mixed with vanilla essence and add Fanta over it. The tangy-sugary drink is ready to serve!

