Republic Day 2023: Top Getaways Near Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Visit on January 26

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: January 26 is a national holiday as India celebrates the 74th Republic Day. Many people love to make quick trips with their family on this day. Traveling is the perfect way to spend time with your loved ones. This Republic Day, here are some suggestions for locations to visit in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with your family.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2023: Why is January 26 Celebrated as R-Day? History and Significance

Akshardham Temple (Delhi)

The Akshardham Temple in Delhi is among the popular Hindu temples. It stands 141 feet tall, 316 feet broad, and 356 feet long. Its architecture reflects timeless Hindu spiritual messages, lively devotional traditions.

Garden of Five Senses (Delhi)

A delight for nature enthusiasts, the garden is designed to enrich and satisfy all five senses, as the name suggests. It is a 20-acre park near Saket that is a blend of natural and man-made beauty created partially on rocky terrain. It’s a home to a variety of artworks and sculptures.

Waste to Wonder Park (Delhi)

This is a must-visit place if you have not seen the Seven Wonders of the World. Waste to Wonder Park, in Sarai Kale Khan, is a one-of-a-kind amusement park that features scrap metal replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World. Waste iron, automotive components, bars, nut bolts, and wire were used to construct these wonders. The park’s lighting is provided by solar panels.

Mount Mary Church (Mumbai)

Mount Mary Church is a Latin Church basilica in Mumbai. It is a 100-year-old Roman Catholic Church. The chapel is a must-see attraction for anyone visiting Mumbai and welcomes people from all religions.

Red Carpet Wax Museum (Mumbai)

Ghatkopar is a site to India’s first International and Interactive Wax Museum, which is one of Mumbai’s most well-known attractions. It has 40 lifelike statues of Balasaheb Thakare, Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Bean, Michael Jackson, Harry Potter, James Bond, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Salman Khan, and Shahrukh Khan.

Marine Drive (Mumbai)

If you enjoy the beach, you must go to Marine Drive. This is a well-known beach known for its Bhel Puri. Marine Drive, also known as the Queen’s Necklace, is a must-see for all types of visitors. It has a magnificent view both during the day and at night, and you may enjoy beach activities, sightseeing, outdoor activities, street food, and evening picnics there.

Cubbon Park (Bengaluru)

Cubbon Park, located in Bangalore, is a popular tourist destination with lush greenery. It’s the city’s green space, and it’s the perfect spot for nature enthusiasts and those looking for peace and tranquility.

Wonderla Amusement Park (Bengaluru)

It’s a fun spot to visit with your family and friends. Here, you can enjoy a variety of amusement amenities. It’s a safe environment for children as well as a stress-relieving environment. The thrill coasters, the aquatic area, and a slew of adventurous and thrilling activities add to the adventurer’s excitement.

Dodda Ganapathi Temple (Bengaluru)

A divine and blissful location. This temple is one of Bangalore’s most popular historic temples, featuring a holy statue of Ganpati measuring 18 feet by 16 feet. Every day, worshippers from all around the city flock to the temple for its magical aura.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here