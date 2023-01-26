As the whole country gears up to celebrate the 74th Republic Day, we have curated a list of inspiring and courageous tales that will inspire patriotism and enthusiasm in you. From Major to Article 15, here are some of the most inspiring patriotic films on Netflix that you can enjoy watching.

Mission Majnu

Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu transports you to the past to uncover one of India’s most important missions. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, takes you through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.

Major

The biopic is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead, the movie traces the inspirational journey of this valiant soldier who saved the lives of several hostages before being killed by terrorists who caused mayhem at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. This film has also previously trended in the Top 10 globally. The action- drama is available in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Regiment Diaries

The Regiment Diaries chronicles the history of the Indian Army through the eyes of the soldiers who carry out their valiant acts. The three-season documentary series takes you through interviews and historical documents, telling the army’s story from the perspective of Indian troops.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, the biopic chronicles the journey of Former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who serves the country in the Kargil War. Gunjan Saxena, also known as the “Kargil Girl," flew into the combat zone and rescued several soldiers. For her heroic actions she received the Shaurya Vir award in 1999.

Lakshya

Based on the Kargil war, this war drama follows the life of a teenage rebel Karan (Hrithik Roshan), who enlists in the Indian Army on a whim but leaves after seeing the difficult life of soldiers. He re-enlists and displays his mettle by serving as an officer just before war breaks out, but when this causes disagreement with his lover, he leaves.

Also Read: Do Scented Candles Influence Air Quality? Experts Answer

Aiyaary

Aiyaary, an action thriller, revolves around a military intelligence officer Jai (Sidharth Malhotra) who turns rogue with highly sensitive information about the country. Abhay (Manoj Bajpayee) aims to stop him from continuing what he began. A race between two of the most complex individuals in the country follows, both of whom understand the nature of defence operations.

Article 15

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie stars Nassar and Manoj Pahwa in the lead role. This crime-drama tells the story of an IPS officer Ayan Ranjan (Ayushmann Khurrana) fighting violence and discrimination against caste. An eye opener for many, this film takes you to the rural life of India on a dark and gritty journey.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, this movie features the largest secret operation India has ever undertaken—the nuclear weapons test—handled by a dedicated government officer, Captain Ashwat Raina (John Abraham). But in order to accomplish his goal, he must deceive the American intelligence services and wage his own wars.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here