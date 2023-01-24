Republic Day 2023: When and Where to Watch President Droupadi Murmu's Address to the Nation?

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day on January 25. This will be the second such speech since President Droupadi Murmu’s election in July 2022. President Murmu scripted history by becoming the first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post in India on July 25, 2022. President Murmu, India’s second woman President, had delivered an elaborate speech on the eve of Independence Day last year.

She had expressed her take on the central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as well as lauded India’s fight against the COVID pandemic. Moreover, President Murmu also spoke about gender inequality in India. President Murmu is herself an embodiment of women’s empowerment and her address to the nation will inspire millions of girls to a great extent.

The President’s address is one of the most solemn occasions in India. It galvanizes the citizens and highlights the progress of the nation. President Droupadi Murmu is also expected to mention some of the creditable achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in her speech on Republic Day.

Ahead of the President’s address to the nation, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the President’s address to the nation take place?

The President’s address to the nation will take place on January 25, Wednesday.

What time will the President’s address to the nation begin?

The President’s address to the nation is likely to begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the President’s address to the nation?

The President’s address to the nation will be telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi and English and All India Radio.

How do I watch the live streaming of the President’s address to the nation?

The President’s address to the nation will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan. You can also follow real-time coverage of the President’s address to the nation on News18’s live blog on their website.

