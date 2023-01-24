Republic Day 2023: When and Where to Watch R-Day Parade Ceremony Online and on TV

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26. The grand Republic Day parade in New Delhi will be the highlight of the occasion. It will feature marches by several contingents of the Armed Forces, tableaus from multiple states and departments of the government.

This year’s theme for the celebration is ‘Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)’. Beginning at Vijay Chowk and striding towards the historic Red Fort via Kartavaya Path, this display of the country’s culture and military prowess will be a delightful sight. The recently unveiled Kartavya Path, previously called Rajpath, will see President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag.

Watch on TV

For those who will not be able to see the procession from the stands, there are options to view the parade on TV or stream it online. While the celebrations begin at 7.30 am, the parade itself starts at 10 am. Those interested can tune into it live from the comfort of their homes on state-run channels such as Doordarshan and Sansad TV. Other regional and national news channels will also air the parade live.

Stream Online

Those wanting to stream the parade online can do so through several YouTube channels. Primary among these are the channels of the President of India and the Ministry of Defence. In fact, the Ministry of Defence had also streamed the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Fest that flagged off this year’s celebrations on January 23. YouTube channels of several news outlets will also be broadcasting the parade live. Streaming on republicday.nic.in is another option.

The option of streaming comes with the benefit of pausing and rewinding the video so you don’t miss a single second of the extravagant procession.

People can also tune in to YouTube and TV channels on the evening of January 25 to listen to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address will be delivered at the Red Fort on the morning of January 26.

