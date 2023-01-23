Republic Day 2023: When, Where and How to Buy Tickets for R-Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony?

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with great fanfare. This day is of great significance since the Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. For millions of Indians, the highlight of this day is the Republic Day Parade that is held at Kartavya Path. This parade, known for its grandeur, is organised by the Ministry of Defence.

Beating the Retreat ceremony is also an essential part of the Republic Day celebrations. The splendid event takes place at Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year and marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. Bands of the three wings of the military – Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy – perform in the ceremony.

You can watch the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony on television. You can also experience the splendour of these events in person. While there is no entry fee for the Beating the Retreat ceremony, you can buy tickets for the Republic Day Parade online.

The Ministry of Defence has also shared the link to book the tickets online.

When Can You Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets ?

Tickets for the Republic Day parade can be bought between 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm till January 24.

Where Can You Buy Tickets?

You can also buy tickets for the Republic Day parade at the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in.

How To Buy Tickets Online?

You can buy tickets for the Republic Day parade by visiting the Ministry of Defence’s web portal, aamantran.mod.gov.in. You will have to create an account in order to purchase the tickets.

