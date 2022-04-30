Repurpose Your Old Silk Saree’s Border to Jazz up Your Wardrobe

It goes without saying that all Indian women adore their silk sarees. The silk saree with its diverse materials and a wide range of designs and colours is a major fashion statement. However, as trends shift, we move on to the current look, leaving our cherished saris to age in the closets. Here are some simple ideas for repurposing an old saree.

The border of a saree may be used to add a traditional feel to any ensemble.

Dupatta

If you intend to give any of your dupattas a heavier touch, you may incorporate the border of an old sari in it. If you miss your beloved silk saree, just cut off the border and sew it to a silk dupatta. Don’t forget to consider the colour wheel and fabric selection. The dupatta shouldn’t seem out of place.

Lehenga

Constructing a lightweight lehenga or a long skirt? You may use the border of an old sari and stitch it all the way around the edge of your skirt. Just make sure that the embroidery on the border matches the embroidery on the lehenga or skirt.

Make a belt

It has become a fad to wear belts with sarees and lehengas. If you still have an old silk saree border, you may turn it into a belt. This belt may be used with any saree. Remember when you make a belt from the border of a silk saree, you should wear it with a saree of the same fabric.

Blouse

You may even utilise an old saree’s borders on the blouse’s sleeves or the bust line. If your saree includes lace as a border, that’s even better since you may repurpose it to decorate the blouse’s neckline. You can also fashion blouse sleeves out of it when the saree’s border is wide enough.

Make a new saree

If the old saree’s border is in fine condition, you can have it sewn on any of your other simple and monotonous sarees to jazz it up a little. You may acquire the border of an ancient silk saree, especially in silk georgette fabric. This will give your basic appearance a substantial and stylish look.

Salwar suit

You must have had a suit tailored or worn your mother’s old sari. If not, we guarantee you that you will not be disappointed. Try this classic Indian household thing. Use the sari’s border in the salwar suit’s kurta and dupatta. This will improve the overall look and feel of your salwar.

