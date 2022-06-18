Research Claims Yoga Boosts Fertility in Men and Women; Try Out these Poses

The world is no stranger to Yoga and its health benefits. From reducing stress to improving concentration power to tackling a bunch of diseases, Yoga comes to our rescue at every stage. Now, as per recent research by the National Library of Medicine, Yoga therapies have been found to improve reproductive functions both in men and women by improving the overall integration of physiological systems.

“Yoga for fertility improves both female and male infertility by minimizing stress, which consecutively balances the hormones of the body with improvement in mental health; thereby increasing a couple’s ability to conceive,” the research stated. Notably, stress is known to raise the likelihood of infertility, and Yoga is very effective at keeping it in check.

According to a blog by Conceive India IVF, there are 11 Yoga asanas to boost fertility in men and women. Let’s take a look at some of them:

1. Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar includes a series of poses that improves blood circulation in the body. Regular practice of Surya Namaskar helps women regulate their irregular menstrual cycles, further assisting in childbirth. Other than this, Surya Namaskar also improves the sexual functions of the body.

2. Hastapadasana

Also known as the standing forward bend, Hastapadasana asana stretches all the muscles in your back and abdomen, improving blood circulation in the body. This pose is also vital for making your body flexible and releasing stress from the abdomen area.

3. Janu Shirasana (Head to Knee Pose)

According to Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Dr Madhuri Roy, this asana is not only crucial for conceiving but is also useful during pregnancy. Janu Shirasana stretches the calves and the hamstrings of the body while relaxing the muscles of the abdomen.

4. Sethubandhasana

Sethubandhasana or the bridge pose is a bit difficult to nail. One needs regular practice to perform the asana with perfection. Bridge pose helps improve pelvic blood circulation and also increases the mobility of the sperm count.

5. Supta Baddha Konasana

It is also referred to as the Butterfly pose. This posture strengthens your inner thigh and groin muscles. Further, it is also helpful in relieving menstrual cramps, bloating and stress.

