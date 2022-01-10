Research Shows Exercise Interventions Can Help Those Suffering From Asthma

A study published in Journal of Health Psychology reveals that promoting exercise interventions in people with asthma can improve their quality of life. The research from University of East Anglia was conducted to see whether physical activities like aerobic and strength or resistance training can help people with asthma.

Asthma patients often stay away from physical activities as they start feeling tired and loss of breathing happens. But some specially designed interventions can push them too to do small exercises in order to improve their condition.

Although, the researchers found that these activities work, but are not suitable for people with additional health conditions. Also, asthma patients find it difficult to travel to fitness groups. However, digital interventions like video sessions, smartwatches, and mobile apps can break this barrier.

The researchers looked into interventions that aimed to increase physical activity in persons with asthma. They studied 25 different studies from all over the globe involving 1,849 asthma patients to evaluate if the interventions improved their symptoms and quality of life.

While talking about the research, postgraduate researcher Leanne Tyson said, “We found that interventions that promote physical activity had significant benefits in terms of increasing physical activity, decreasing time spent sedentary, improving quality of life, and decreasing asthma symptoms.”

The study also highlighted that behaviour change is the key to live a quality and healthy life. Not so soon, but the interventions can bring a bigger change in the long term.

Tyson also highlighted that due to Covid-19 face to face support can’t be given to people because of which digital interventions are a crucial in order to reach out to people. But such digital interventions are absent in the present times. Therefore, alternative interventions and methods of delivery need to be considered.

The study titled A Systematic Review of the Characteristics of Interventions that Promote Physical Activity in Adults with Asthma was funded by the Asthma UK Centre For Applied Research.

