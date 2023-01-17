Researchers Find Secreted Protein That Helps Repair Muscles

In a new discovery researchers from the Tokyo Metropolitan University, have found that a protein can prove to be an aid in muscle repair. The protein identified to be platelet-derived growth factor subunit B (PDGF-B), which is continuously released from skeletal muscle cells, can promote the formation of myoblasts or muscle stem cells, as per the study. It is suggested that PDGF-B helps in the growth of muscle fibres, which is unexpectedly the stronger contraction they’ve discovered. The new discovery is deemed to revolutionize the way medical practitioners treat muscle injuries. Here’s everything that you need to know about the new discovery.

What are Myokines?

To understand the new study, it is pertinent to know that Myokines are small proteins that are secreted in the muscle cells, which perform multiple functions. Though the exact process of how Myokines promote cellular processes remains unknown, it is reported that they are useful when it comes to the maintenance of muscle tissue. With an aim to garner answers, a team of researchers studied how myokines affect muscle cells. Through experiments, they learned that the myokine protein PDGF-B is produced by skeletal muscles without any stimulus. The group of researchers was led by Yasuko Manabe, an Associate Professor at the Tokyo Metropolitan University.

Also Read: Importance Of Regular Eye Exams And How Often They Should Be Scheduled

How were the experiments performed?

To understand the role of Myokines, researchers first exposed myoblasts to PDGF-B, wherein they learned that the protein increased the rapid production of myoblasts. In addition to this, it was discovered that the protein also affected the cells at the developmental stage, when exposed myotubes exhibited an increase in diameter.

The research was studied using a developed technique that observed myotubes react to an electric pulse and proved their direct linkage with increased contractile strength. This meant that the protein did not only help in making muscle fibres but also helps in making them stronger.

What was the outcome?

The final outcome indicates that PDGF-B makes subtle differences between myotubes and myoblasts. The researchers believe that the differences involve switching the rapid growth of cells to lead them to mature.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here