Researchers Identify Cause of Pre-eclampsia Disease, Relate it to Lack of Vitamin D
A new study conducted by a team of researchers in Aarhus University, Denmark, has now revealed that women, who are expecting in spring and summer, are more vulnerable to pre-eclampsia. The study titled ‘Seasonal variation in the hypertensive disorders of pregnancy in Denmark’ was published in the journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica (AOGS).
For the unaware, pre-eclampsia is a pregnancy disorder, which begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The complication causes high blood pressure, which can be deadly for both.
According to the researchers, Vitamin D plays an important role in the pathogenesis of pre-eclampsia. In summer and spring, pregnant women get little exposure to sun light, making them suffer from lack of Vitamin D, thus resulting in pre-eclampsia.
The research was conducted on over 50,000 women in Denmark. It was found out that those, who conceive in June and August, were prone to high blood pressure disorders. The study also added that women with an estimated date of conception in June, with due date in March, had the highest risk of pre-eclampsia.
The women involved in the research were a part of the Arhus Birth Cohort (ABC), which enrolls registration of births at the university hospital. The study also found that women diagnosed with a hypertensive disorder were less addicted to alcohol and were not smoking. These women were relatively homogeneous in terms of socio-economic and nutritional status.
It also stated that two studies, one from Washington State (USA) and one from South Australia, has found a similar seasonal pattern for pre-eclampsia.
The conclusion of the study read, “We found a significant seasonal variation in the risk of the hypertensive disorders. This may support the existence of an association between vitamin D and the hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.”
