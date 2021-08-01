Respect for Parents Day 2021: Here's How to Show Appreciation to Your Parents

Respect for parents day is marked on August 1. The day, as the name suggests, is for expressing our gratitude, love and respect towards our parents. It is a well-known fact that parents play the most important role in an individual’s life since the very beginning. This special day provides an opportunity to everyone to do something for their parents so that they feel loved and respected on the day.

Here is a look at some ideas that you can implement on the day to make it memorable:

Spend quality time

For parents, there is no greater joy than spending some quality time with their children. Make sure you keep your phone away and are totally invested in the conversation with your parents.

Cook for them

Parents always know the favourite food of their child. But is the reverse true? Put in that extra effort in knowing what your parents love to eat and cook it from scratch. Remember, the effort that you put in preparing the dish will be way more valuable than anything else.

Buy gifts

Every person’s parents try their best to fulfil all wishes of their child. Sometimes parents forget to pamper themselves in the bid to make their child happy. This day is your time to make them feel loved and happy. Buy them something that they would genuinely love and would want to use.

Cut cake

As children, all occasions and happy events were celebrated by cutting cake. Relive your childhood and take your parents down the memory lane by cutting a cake together.

Video Call

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, it may not be feasible for you to visit your parents. In such a case, remember to schedule a video call and interact with them without any distractions.

Help in chores

Everyday household chores are a taxing task. Assist your parents in finishing the household work after which you can all watch a family film together.

Express love on social media

Most of the time, we forget to remind our parents how much we love them. Make an adorable collage of photos or videos and share it on social media with a caption which comes straight from your heart.

