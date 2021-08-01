Respect for Parents Day 2021: History and Significance

August 1 is observed as Respect for Parents Day to recognize the significant roles and contribution of parents in a child’s life as well as in building a healthy society. Parents not only provide their children love and care but they also give a sense of security and shape their life as well. They set a foundation for leading and teaching children to be responsible. Parents play a significant role in shaping the community. The day was created to remind us that parents deserve respect and value for whatever they do.

Respect for Parents Day 2021: History

Marilyn Dalrymple from Lancaster, CA, started this day on August 1 in 1994 to appreciate the parents all across the world. She said that the day is an effort to make your families united and strong by recognizing the management roles that parents have, and to re-establish the respect for parents that was evident in the past.

The day is celebrated as a mark of respect and appreciation to all the parents for their selfless commitment to their kids, and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship.

Respect for Parents Day 2021: Significance

Respect for Parents Day is celebrated not only to highlight the importance of commitments and sacrifices made by parents, but also to cherish and appreciate them for the role they have played in making us who we are today. The main aim of this day is to ensure that parents get the love and appreciation they deserve.

This day is also in tribute to those parents who lost their lives amid this pandemic.

This is the day to thank your parents for all the sacrifices, nurturing care, and emotional strength and express your love for them. Take some time out from your busy day to spend it with your parents. You can watch a film together, or go for dinner or just enjoy the evening while listening to them.

