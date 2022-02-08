Restless Legs Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

In today’s fast-paced world, a lot of us do not get enough sleep at night. There are also a large number of individuals who have difficulty sleeping at night due to a variety of health issues. This makes them feel irritated and tired the next day. According to experts, restless legs syndrome is one of the primary reasons for the lack of sleep in many people.

Here are some primary causes of the syndrome and its symptoms:

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a sleep disorder in which the legs move excessively. The movement is more prevalent in the evening and at night, and it is impossible for a person to remain motionless. This makes sleeping nearly impossible.

It is also characterised by the inability to relax. People suffering from the syndrome find it hard in movie theatres or comfortably travel on flights or trains.

The severity of restless legs syndrome is determined by the frequency and intensity of the symptoms. This can also be gauged by how effectively the symptoms may be decreased by moving around and the amount of disruption they create.

While the exact cause of this disease is unknown, according to experts, an infection in the nerves of the brain that control leg movements could be the cause. It is also a hereditary condition.

Treatment

Restless legs syndrome can be treated in a variety of ways. People suffering from it can utilise some proven methods, even if they appear impractical, like putting lavender soap under the bedsheet while sleeping.

People suffering from RLS should try this method because many people have reported that it has helped them.

Restless legs syndrome is sometimes also treated with drugs used for Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy as they help in reducing involuntary movements.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

