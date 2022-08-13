Retinol Overdose? Here’s How to Keep Your Skin Safe

Retinol is a crucial component of skincare products and when used consistently, it has been demonstrated to improve the tone and texture of the skin by influencing the aged skin cell turnover and stimulating the synthesis of collagen in the deeper layers of the skin, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and improves firmness. There is a good probability that you have overdosed on the retinol and it is causing a lot of dryness or flaking on your skin if you have been using retinol or a retinoid cream, which is a prescription medication, without the prescription of a dermatologist or if you started using it on your own.

Retinols are substances that you should only use under the expert supervision of a dermatologist because they can make your skin more sensitive and can result in redness, dermatitis, sensitivity of the skin, and over pigmentation if used improperly or with a thick coating. A common occurrence known to result in symptoms including dryness and flakiness, skin irritation and redness, or increased sun sensitivity is retinol overdose.

1. The retinol should be stopped immediately because it is the irritant that has made the skin dry, flaky, and red. Use a moisturiser with ceramides as the base. Three to four times a day could be used. You should switch to a cleaner that contains only cetyl alcohol or stearyl alcohol. These cleansers don’t contain soap to prevent dryness or irritation of the skin. Apply a moisturiser right away to damp skin, and continuing doing so throughout the day. You may also spend money on a facial mist made of thermal spring water, which is excellent for relaxing skin. Sheet masks are effective in soothing irritated skin, and hydrogel masks are also readily available.

2. If you’ve taken too much retinol, wear a decent sunscreen daily to prevent your skin from becoming photosensitive. You can switch to a physical sunscreen for the following several weeks until the skin barrier is restored and your skin returns to normal if chemical sunscreens are making your skin burn or itch. Therefore, sunscreen is an essential step that you cannot skip.

3. To eliminate the negative effects of retinol and retinoid dermopathy, stop using any active components in your regimen for the following two weeks or ten days. Take a break from all active chemicals, wear sunscreen frequently, use loads of moisturiser, and keep applying as often as your skin requires it. You might utilise compounds like ceramide, soothing agents, and hyloraunic acid because they all perform excellent at soothing down your skin. You might also use a lip balm with SPF if your top lip area or lips have dried out. Use just an excellent moisturiser if you have used retinol under your eyes; avoid using any active eye products.

4. After giving your skin a rest for two or three weeks, you can resume using retinol if you’d want to. It is best to speak with a specialist or dermatologist and explain your desire to use retinol so they can evaluate your skin type, identify any current skin problems you may have, and recommend retinol as necessary. Typically, if you want to start using retinol, you should do it in warm weather with a short contact duration. You might be able to use it for only two hours per day at first, and then gradually go to alternate days before you start using it extensively or overnight.

Dr. Sneha Ghunawat, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Director and Co-Founder of Meraki Skin Clinic in Gurugram, also suggested that one should not worry or panic when faced with the symptoms of retinol overdose. She also provided the following advice for dealing with these symptoms successfully:

1. Use gentle cleansers – To prevent exacerbating the skin’s dryness and flakiness, switch to soap-free cleansers. On your face, stay away from hot water and only pat dry your skin. Hot water has a tendency to remove moisture and oil from the skin.

2. Use of moisturisers – Be sure to keep your skin adequately hydrated. In addition to treating the dryness, this is crucial to avoiding it in the first place. The selection of moisturisers depends

3. Use of sunscreens – Regular application of broad-spectrum sunscreen helps shield the skin from UV radiation damage. Redness and sensitivity of the skin are lessened as a result.

You should see a dermatologist if your skin condition does not improve after taking the aforementioned steps. Once the skin feels normal, retinol can be reintroduced at lesser doses with professional assistance.

