Revamp Your Kitchen this Diwali with These Quick and Easy Tips

There is only a week left until Diwali, and its arrival elicits feelings of joy and festivity among all of us. As you read this, you’re probably getting your lovely home spring cleaned, streamlined, and painted in preparation for the Festival of Lights. It will be time for your grandmother’s homemade laddoo and peda recipes to be out, and in batches to be prepared as you send blessings to your friends and family members.

The most joyful aspect of the holiday season is decorating your house. However, remodeling the kitchen or bathroom can be a hectic task. To make it easy for you, we’ve got some quick and easy recommendations.

Tips for redecorating kitchen

Experiment with kitsch

Most kitchens are built up of neatly arranged jars and boxes, labelled bottles, and piled cutlery. Why not add some oddity and kitsch to liven up your space? Hang some framed posters with amusing quotations and display some unique silverware and kitchenware on the shelves.

Use colours to express yourself

If you don’t have time to paint your kitchen walls in bright colours, utilise drapes and furniture to make a bold statement. You may even repaint the furniture to give it a fresh look.

Adorn your kitchen with flowers

Decorate your kitchen with different flowers to make it appear lively and smell even nicer. Place some adorable flower pots on the window sill. Rather than the conventional marigold garlands, consider arranging vases of orchids and chrysanthemums.

Replace your old cutlery with some quirky ones

It’s finally time to pull the antique or eccentric cutlery or serving dishes you purchased on a shopping spree during a sale out of the cabinet. These pieces can be the focal point of your complete kitchen design.

Revamp your bathroom with these quick tips:

Make it more appealing naturally

You may replace the floor and wall tiles in your bathroom with natural stones that are long-lasting and beautiful. Natural stones come in a variety of textures and colour hues that will complement the beauty of your bathroom.

Store all of your basics in a single row

If you have a small bathroom, you may keep all of your bathroom needs in a single row. It will provide you with additional free space.

Keep an antique

Install an antique mirror on the wall of your contemporary style bathroom. This concept will help you design your bathroom vanities.

Make a clear wall

Separate the wet and dry areas with a clear glass wall to give the idea of a larger space in your small bathroom.

Create an illusion on the wall

Your bathroom may be changed by placing a huge mirror on the optically larger wall of your bathroom, and the mirror will create an illusion to make it look bigger.

