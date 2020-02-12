Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Revenge Is Sweeter Than Forgiveness, At Least In Stories, Says Study

When the punishment did not fit the crime, the participants took a bit longer to respond to the story with a like or dislike.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Revenge Is Sweeter Than Forgiveness, At Least In Stories, Says Study
Image for representation

People enjoy seeing bad guys in stories get their punishment more than witnessing them being forgiven, according to a study. However, even though people don't enjoy the forgiveness stories as much, they do find these narratives more meaningful and thought-provoking than ones in which the bad guys get punished.

"We like stories in which the wrongdoers are punished and when they get more punishment than they deserve, we find it fun," said Matthew Grizzard, lead author of the study and assistant professor at The Ohio State University in the US.

"Still, people appreciate stories of forgiveness the most, even if they don't find them to be quite as fun," Grizzard said in a statement.

The study, published in the journal Communication Research, involved 184 college students who read short narratives that they were told were plots to possible television episodes. The students read 15 narratives: one-third in which the villain was treated positively by the victim, while one-third in which the villain received a just punishment.

The rest involved the villain who was punished over and beyond what would have been a suitable penalty for the crime. Immediately after reading each scenario, the participants were asked if they liked or disliked the narrative. More people liked the equitable retribution stories than those that involved under- or over-retribution, Grizzard said.

The researchers also timed how long it took the readers to click the like or dislike button on the computer after reading each of the narratives. They found that readers took less time to respond to stories with equitable retribution than it did for them to respond to stories with under- or over-retribution. "People have a gut-level response as to how they think people should be punished for wrongdoing and when a narrative delivers what they expect, they often respond more quickly," Grizzard said.

When the punishment did not fit the crime, the participants took a bit longer to respond to the story with a like or dislike. However, why they took longer appeared to be different for stories with under-retribution versus stories with over-retribution, Grizzard said.

After the participants read all 15 narratives, they rated each story for enjoyment, and appreciation. Participants thought stories in which the bad guys were over-punished would be the most enjoyable and those in which the bad guys were forgiven would be the least enjoyable to watch. However, they also said they would appreciate the stories about forgiveness more than the other two types of narratives, according to the researchers.

The participants may have paused slightly before responding to the forgiveness stories to reflect, because they saw them as more meaningful, Grizzard said.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram