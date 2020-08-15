Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Revisiting Books is Like Opening up a Memory Box': Sonam Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor talked about the two books that have impacted her in more ways than one. Take a look.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
'Revisiting Books is Like Opening up a Memory Box': Sonam Kapoor
Credits- Instagram

Actress Sonam Kapoor loves reading and she has shared two books that have impacted her.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress wrote, "Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box. The nostalgia, emotion and joy of it all comes rushing back to you, like it's your first time being immersed into the writer's universe. Today, I'm sharing with you the two books that have impacted me in more ways than one."

One of them is "A Suitable Boy" by Vikram Seth. "It takes us on Lata's journey: how she navigates into finding her 'suitable boy' in a newly independent India on the behest of her domineering mother," Sonam wrote.

The other book is "Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer". She described the book as "a historical fantasy novel penned by German writer Patrick Suskind", adding that it "is the perfect horror fiction read that you want to deep dive into on a lazy day".

She also asked her 30 million followers what their favourite fiction reads are.

"I need to get my hands on some new recommendations. Leave them for me in the comments below!" she concluded her post.

Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box. The nostalgia, emotion and joy of it all comes rushing back to you, like it's your first time being immersed into the writer's universe. Today, I'm sharing with you the two books that have impacted me in more ways than one. A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth takes us on Lata's journey: how she navigates into finding her "suitable boy" in a newly independent India on the behest of her domineering mother. Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer, a historical fantasy novel penned by German writer Patrick Süskind is the perfect horror fiction read that you want to deep dive into on a lazy day. What are some of your favourite fiction reads? I need to get my hands on some new recommendations. Leave them for me in the comments below!

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's romance-drama The Zoya Factor.

