'Revisiting Books is Like Opening up a Memory Box': Sonam Kapoor
Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor talked about the two books that have impacted her in more ways than one. Take a look.
Credits- Instagram
Actress Sonam Kapoor loves reading and she has shared two books that have impacted her.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress wrote, "Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box. The nostalgia, emotion and joy of it all comes rushing back to you, like it's your first time being immersed into the writer's universe. Today, I'm sharing with you the two books that have impacted me in more ways than one."
One of them is "A Suitable Boy" by Vikram Seth. "It takes us on Lata's journey: how she navigates into finding her 'suitable boy' in a newly independent India on the behest of her domineering mother," Sonam wrote.
The other book is "Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer". She described the book as "a historical fantasy novel penned by German writer Patrick Suskind", adding that it "is the perfect horror fiction read that you want to deep dive into on a lazy day".
She also asked her 30 million followers what their favourite fiction reads are.
"I need to get my hands on some new recommendations. Leave them for me in the comments below!" she concluded her post.
View this post on Instagram
Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box. The nostalgia, emotion and joy of it all comes rushing back to you, like it’s your first time being immersed into the writer’s universe. Today, I’m sharing with you the two books that have impacted me in more ways than one. A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth takes us on Lata’s journey: how she navigates into finding her “suitable boy” in a newly independent India on the behest of her domineering mother. Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer, a historical fantasy novel penned by German writer Patrick Süskind is the perfect horror fiction read that you want to deep dive into on a lazy day. What are some of your favourite fiction reads? I need to get my hands on some new recommendations. Leave them for me in the comments below! #SonamReads#FictionFan#BookLoversClub#ASuitableBoy#Perfume
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's romance-drama The Zoya Factor.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Sure that You're Still Being Human?': Salman Khan Trolled for Tweeting Pic Wearing Mask of His Brand
- National Sports Awards Winners to be Picked by Selection Panel in Meeting on August 17 and 18
- TRP Race: Ramayan Grabs Top Spot Even If The Channel Changes
- 'Atmanirbhar Men': Will Covid19 Be the Gender Equalizer When it Comes to Household Chores?
- Independence Day 2020: 'God Bless Our Great Nation': Virat Kohli Leads Wishes on 74th Independence Day