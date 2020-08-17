Take the pledge to vote

Revolutionary Love Fame Kang Sora to Marry Boyfriend in August

Revolutionary Love fame Kang Sora has surprised her followers by announcing that she is going to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 17, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Revolutionary Love Fame Kang Sora to Marry Boyfriend in August
Revolutionary Love fame Kang Sora has surprised her followers by announcing that she is going to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend.

Revolutionary Love fame Kang Sora has surprised her followers by announcing that she is going to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend.

Soompi reported about her marriage, citing a letter which the actress had written on her official fan café called Bling Bling.

Sora informed her followers that she was going to tie the knot in late August. She said that she had found a “good person” to spend the rest of her life with.

“I will work hard to show a happy married life and many more sides as an actress so that I can return [what I’ve received] to all of you who believe in and support me,” she wrote.

The actress also thanked her fans for giving love and support during her eleven year journey in the industry.

Soompi also cited a letter by her agency, named Plum Actors.

“Plum Actors’ actress Kang Sora and her older non-celebrity boyfriend, based on their trust and love for one another, have decided to tie the knot,” it said.

A big ceremony was originally scheduled for August 29, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, only a small gathering will take place that will involve the couple and their direct families.

The agency has also stated that all details regarding the non-celebrity groom-to-be and each side’s family will be kept private. It has urged her followers to send support and blessings to the actress.

