Rhea Kapoor, Family Send Birthday Wishes to Her Boyfriend Karan Boolani

Producer-director Karan Boolani is turning a year older on October 7. On the occasion, stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor has shared a special post. To mark her boyfriend’s birthday, Rhea shared a series of rare photos capturing some adorable moments.

Along with her post, she penned a heartfelt note that reads, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman (sic).”

The birthday boy got a special wish from Rhea’s father, Anil Kapoor who wished him with a post on social media. The actor praised Karan for his work and appreciated him as a human. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Watching you grow into a visionary director & an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We're lucky to call you family! Don't let the world change you because you're pretty amazing as you are (sic)!”

Anil’s wife Sunita also wished Karan and blessed him with the best year ahead.

Rhea’s sister Sonam took to her social media to send one of the best birthday greetings for Karan. She shared a few pictures with Karan and sent lots of love.

“Birthday boy! Have a kick-ass day, Karan. Hope there’s nothing in this world that can stop you from achieving your goals! Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon… love you (sic),” wrote Sonam.

Sonam’s husband, Anand Ahuja shared several pictures with Karan and tagged him also. He posted them on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Karan Boolani is most remembered for helming the second season of web series, Selection Day.