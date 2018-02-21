Rhea Kapoor Makes the Case for the 'Perfect Mehendi Sneakers'; See Pics

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Feb 19, 2018 at 5:08am PST

Comfortable, trendy, stylish and glam, sneakers can be all of this and even more. After Keds and Kate Spade recently launched their line of dance-floor-ready bridal sneakers, embellished with 3D flowers, pearls, crystal and covered in glitter, we now have a range of the 'perfect mehendi sneakers'. And guess who's making the case for it? NOne other than celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor.Celebrity stylist-turned-entrepreneur Rhea Kapoor, the brain behind actress Sonam Kapoor's chic and on point looks, is nothing less than a diva herself. Besides styling her sister and others in the film industry, in the last few years, Rhea has curated some extremely fashionable, trend setting and remarkable looks for herself too.From nailing Indian wear to taking the lazy girl glamour a notch higher, Rhea has been slaying it in every look.Recently, she was snapped sporting a chic and edgy Anamika Khanna separates which teamed with the 'perfect mehendi sneakers', embellished with zardosi work, at her cousin's wedding in UAE. While Rhea's out-of-box, new-fashioned Aprajita Toor sneakers accentuated her look and were a complete winner, her edgy style and unconventional choice of outfit deserve a mention too.Rhea completed her look by leaving her tresses open in soft waves, and teamed her outfit with a potli bag and statement jewellery that included some bangles and beaded necklace.Take a look.