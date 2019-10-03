Rhea Kapoor Says Food Helps Her to Get Closer to People

She may be more known for her passion for fashion, but food is as much of a forte for Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor, who finds cooking spiritual. In a free-wheeling chat with IANSlife, she shares how food helps get her closer to people. Excerpts:

Q) How big a foodie you are?

Hundred per cent. Not only do I take pleasure in food, I also seek inspiration from it. I look forward to travelling because I want to try new cuisines. I fall in love with people when they cook great food or their taste matches mine. I feel it's at the core of my world, which is sad, but also good. Food is on my mind all the time.

Q) Your favourite cuisine?

My favourite cuisine keeps changing, but I love Indian food. I also love Thai, Italian, French cuisines. It's too hard. I can't pick one cuisine. But my current favourite is Italian.

Q) Do you cook?

I love cooking. And I cook really well, but I have so many chef friends that I am scared to cook before them. Though I've cooked only a few times in the past year because of all the work, but I really look forward to weekends when I can cook and I do everything from scratch. It's like spiritual thing for me.

Q) When you buy food, do you read the label?

Whenever I buy food I try to ensure that the product is fresh and organic, and has less preservatives.

Q) You recently joined The Doers Club. Tell us about it.

Though I found the idea of collaboration with a chef to curate a menu interesting, I was a bit unsure of working with a scotch brand, because I have seen these commercials based on male bonding over whisky. Ironically, some of the best whisky drinkers that I know and that I like to drink with are women. But my love for the perfect old-fashioned whisky sour has evolved from the age of 21 to 32, and I love enjoying these cocktails with my girlfriends. So I thought it was cool that a scotch brand was reaching out to two women for collaboration and breaking the stereotype of bro-ship. Every cool girl that I know enjoys her scotch as much as a man and we discuss anything to everything while having it.

