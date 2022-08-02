Rice Water for Hair Growth: Does It Really Work?

Did you know washing hair with rice water can make your hair stronger, smoother and shinner? The use of rice water for beauty practices traces back to Japanese women in the Heian period. According to reports in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science, the court ladies of the Heian Period had long and beautiful hair that reached the floor.

Using rice water as a hair wash has been a favourite in Asian culture. This DIY solution is believed to be loaded with minerals, vitamins B, C, and E, antioxidants, folic acid, and magnesium. Even Kim Kardashian believes in washing her hair with rice water. But does the trick work? Is rice water really beneficial for hair?

The research available is scarce on the topic. A study in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science summarized the benefits of rice water. The reports found that washing hair with rice water decreases hair friction and increases the elasticity of hair.

How to make the rice water?

Wash uncooked rice and drain away the dirt. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes and pour it into a spray bottle. You can also boil the rice and use its water after straining it.

Check out the benefits here:

Makes the hair smooth: Damaged or dull hair has difficulty retaining moisture which results in frizz and split ends. However, with the nourishing proteins in the rice water, the hair texture becomes soft and smooth.

Detangles hair: The rice water can help detangle the hair easily.

Increases shine: The starchy water hydrates the hair and adds lustre to dull locks.

Increases the strength of hair: The presence of Vitamin B, C, and E are responsible for stronger and healthier hair. It prevents breakage and keeps the hair follicles hydrated.

Promotes growth and long hair: Rice water promotes stronger and thicker hair. Packed with the goodness of niacin and folic acid, rice water acts as an excellent hair stimulator. It also provides necessary nutrients to the scalp. The presence of amino acids promotes hair growth.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here