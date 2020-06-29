Richa Chadha Apologises For Her 'Bipolar' Joke
Richa Chadha has apologised for joking about a person's bipolar condition last year. Richa said that she has started understanding what mental health means and has hence issued the apology.
Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has apologised for joking about a person's 'bipolar' condition last year. Richa says, she has started understanding what mental health means and has hence issued the apology.
"I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'. The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!," the actress tweeted on Monday.
I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'.The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 29, 2020
Netizens lauded the actress for her honest confession.
Commenting on her post, a user wrote: "It takes a lots of courage to accept the mistake... More power to u."
"No problem as we are human beings but still you are doing fantastic job to raise voice against evil activities," shared another user.
"Only the person experiencing it knows the pain and suffering behind it. Even if they explain it to someone it's hard to grasp #mentalhealthisimportant," expressed another user.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan's Ghulam Co-Actor Javed Hyder is Selling Vegetables to Make Ends Meet
- 'Have You Come Here to be Just a Star': Farhan Akhtar on Abhay Deol's Post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Arshad Warsi Says Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Pic Can 'Turn Any Man Gay,' Fans Loop Maria Goretti In
- Javed Hydar to Solanki Diwakar: How Pandemic Forced Actors in Blockbusters to Penury
- TRAI Channel Selector App For Android & iPhone Helps You Save Money On Cable TV Bills: How to Use