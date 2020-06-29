Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Richa Chadha Apologises For Her 'Bipolar' Joke

Richa Chadha has apologised for joking about a person's bipolar condition last year. Richa said that she has started understanding what mental health means and has hence issued the apology.

IANS

Updated:June 29, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
Richa Chadha Apologises For Her 'Bipolar' Joke
Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has apologised for joking about a person's 'bipolar' condition last year. Richa says, she has started understanding what mental health means and has hence issued the apology.

"I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'. The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!," the actress tweeted on Monday.

Netizens lauded the actress for her honest confession.

Commenting on her post, a user wrote: "It takes a lots of courage to accept the mistake... More power to u."

"No problem as we are human beings but still you are doing fantastic job to raise voice against evil activities," shared another user.

"Only the person experiencing it knows the pain and suffering behind it. Even if they explain it to someone it's hard to grasp #mentalhealthisimportant," expressed another user.

