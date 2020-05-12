Richa Chadha Encourages Fans To Grow Basic Herbs During Lockdown
Actress Richa Chadha loves gardening and has herself a compact kitchen garden where she has been spending her leisure time amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Actress Richa Chadha has created for herself a compact kitchen garden over the years, where she grows organic produce.
Ever since the lockdown was announced, the actress has taken to gardening with greater interest. She feels at a stressful time like this an activity like gardening could be therapeutic.
"I am a certified hippie and I love nature. I have always wanted to know more about gardening, and now that we're living the lockdown life and the maali (gardener) isn't around, I have become better at growing some of my own food," said Richa.
"There are several upgrades in this technology -- hydroponic gardens, vertical gardens -- that I'd love to invest in once normalcy returns. For now, I have alfalfa sprouts, aloe vera, spring onions, green chilies, lemons, guavas, and pomegranate growing in my kitchen garden, in addition to herbs like coriander, lemongrass, tulsi, mint, curry leaves, and obviously pretty flowering plants too," she added.
Richa earlier shared that during the lockdown, she has been doing a lot of creative stuff, including cooking, developing a new script, and dancing.
Recently, she shared a video of her trying belly dancing. She shared an elaborate post telling how she keeps on trying new things for the sake of it, and which also drives her in being a good actor.
View this post on Instagram
Dance warm up . . . Today in an interview I got asked why people don’t know that I am a trained kathak dancer, or why I don’t dance in many films...My response to that was I am learning a new art form to satisfy my creative urges... with no goal in mind... One must just learn without expectations... without thinking about how that learning could come in handy in a film, or at a family gathering, or anything for that matter... Who knows ? Looking at a beautiful painting could make me a better actor, reading amazing poetry and literature could make me a better actor, learning how to sing has definitely made me a better actor... it’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience! After all what is life if not a series of experiences? Inspiration can come from anywhere ! #lifelessons #RichaChadha #tribalFusion #dance #bellydance #learning #lockdown #Quarantine #actorslife
