English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Richa Chadha to Walk for Rinku Sobti at a Fashion Week
The collection consists of two approaches to the design - one is the exclusive hand painted organzas and second, the sophisticated artwork which has organza sheerness peeping through.
(Image: Richa Chadha/ News18)
Actress Richa Chadha will walk the runway for designer Rinku Sobti who will showcase a collection titled "Transcending" at Vaunt International Fashioner Week in Delhi on Saturday.
"It's the first season of Vaunt International Fashioner Week and I am really excited for it. It's an immense pleasure walking the ramp for designer Rinku Sobti, her collection is what I can relate to which makes it easy for me to connect with it," Richa said in a statement.
The collection consists of two approaches to the design - one is the exclusive hand painted organzas and second, the sophisticated artwork which has organza sheerness peeping through.
The collection entails of dresses, pants, jumpsuits and evening gowns with hints of lace, hand embroideries, and macrame which is a Sobti trademark.
Also Watch
"It's the first season of Vaunt International Fashioner Week and I am really excited for it. It's an immense pleasure walking the ramp for designer Rinku Sobti, her collection is what I can relate to which makes it easy for me to connect with it," Richa said in a statement.
The collection consists of two approaches to the design - one is the exclusive hand painted organzas and second, the sophisticated artwork which has organza sheerness peeping through.
The collection entails of dresses, pants, jumpsuits and evening gowns with hints of lace, hand embroideries, and macrame which is a Sobti trademark.
Also Watch
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
- Urvashi Dholakia Posts Throwback 'Komolika' Video; Ekta Kapoor Accidentally Confirms Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Launched: Price, Specs And All You Need to Know
- Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win