Richa Chadha Wore an Heirloom Passa That Was Passed Down From Ali Fazal’s Nani

When you have the blessings of the people you love, then nothing can stop you. For Richa Chadha, the passa [piece of jewellery pinned to one side of the hair] was a blessing in disguise. The heirloom piece passed down from her husband Ali Fazal’s nani, was a special piece of jewellery the actor held close to her heart.

Richa took to Instagram and posted a series of images against many picturesque backgrounds making the celebration look like royalty. The dreamy pictures came to life with the custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles the couple adorned at the reception, hosted in Lucknow.

Stylist Anisha Gandhi, who along with Rochelle D’sa styled the lovely couple on their big day, says, “Richa wanted to revolve the outfit around the passa. The reception was held in Lucknow where Ali Fazal’s family is from, and she wanted to pay homage to his side of the family. The passa is from 1910 and has been passed down from Ali’s nani. It is set in beautiful polki work. So, we discussed the same with the designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and paired the heirloom with a beautiful chikankari gharara set with a hint of pastels and sequin work.” The hair and makeup was done by Harry Rajput.

Richa also adorned the ethereal off-white gharara set with two dupattas one that was draped on her shoulders and the other placed on her head which also featured a long train. She celebrated the classic look with jewellery designed by Sunita Shekhawat. The jewellery is all set in 22 karat gold with green enamel and Zambian emeralds. The actor also wore a nath, an old piece delicately set with emeralds and diamond polki. Richa combined it all beautifully with the passa.

The couple has also hosted a reception in Delhi, where Richa dazzled in a golden sari with sequins designed by Kresha Bajaj. Complementing his beautiful bride, Ali Fazal chose to keep it colourful in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. For the pre-wedding festivities Richa wore a surreal lehenga set designed by ace couturier Rahul Mishra and Ali looked like a prince in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. The star couple’s wedding wardrobe is an inspiration for brides and grooms-to-be this wedding season.

