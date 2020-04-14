Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ricky Gervais Slams Celebs for Complaining About Self-isolation

Comedian Ricky Gervais said the NHS heroes have been working for 14 hours per day, yet they have not been whining.

Trending Desk

April 14, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Image Courtesy: NBC Instagram
Ricky Gervais/Image Courtesy: NBC Instagram

The current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has left many of us in despair. While some are happy to stay back at home and save their lives, others are constantly complaining about missing out on the social hangouts.

Comedian Ricky Gervais did not like the privileged behaviour shown by many. He has criticised celebrities for complaining about being locked up in their mansions in Britain in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Ricky insisted that instead of grumbling about having to stay indoors, these people should applaud the National Health Service (NHS) staff who are at the forefront of the battle, risking their lives against the deadly virus.

In an Interview to The Sun, the 58-year-old English comedian said, “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.”

He further said the NHS heroes have been working for 14 hours per day, yet they have not been whining. In the interest of society, they have been “risking their own health and their families’ health but serving all of us selflessly”, he added.

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it,” said Ricky.

Ricky is currently promoting the second season of his Netflix show After Life. In the black comedy-drama web television series, he portrays a role of a journalist.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,359,156

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,939,694

    +15,846

  • Cured/Discharged

    459,297

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,897

    +1,279
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres