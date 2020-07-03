Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Riddhima Kapoor Applauds Husband For Donating Plasma During Covid-19 Pandemic

Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram stories and posted a picture, in which her husband Bharat is seen in the hospital sitting on a chair and donating plasma.

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Riddhima Kapoor Applauds Husband For Donating Plasma During Covid-19 Pandemic
credits - Riddhima Kapoor instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is proud of her husband Bharat Sahni, as he donated plasma amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram stories, Riddhima posted a picture in which Bharat is seen in the hospital sitting on a chair and donating plasma.

riddhima

"So proud of you for donating your plasma and saving someone's life today. Well done," she wrote.

riddhima kapoor

Riddhima is currently spending time with her mom, Neetu Kapoor, in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

Neetu Kapoor too praised her son-in-law for donating plasma. She took to Instagram stories and wrote: "So proud of my son-in-law @brat.man for donating his plasma to critically ill Covid patients. I sincerely hope this inspires a lot of other people to come forward and do the same."

neetu

However, Neetu Kapoor did not share if Bharat had suffered from coronavirus or not.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading