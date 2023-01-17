Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On What Jewellery Will Shine Bright in 2023; Says, As Always, The Classics Will Prevail | Exclusive

Jewellery plays an integral part in our overall look, and when you have designs that not only complement your style but also celebrate your personality, you know you have a winner in your jewel box.

Celebrated jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took her jewellery designs globally in 2022 when she collaborated with renowned UK high fashion brand Helen Anthony at London Fashion Week. With over 100 models walking the 30-minute show in creations designed by Helen Anthony and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) x Punjab Jewellers, the runway came to life in exquisite jewellery pieces celebrating the theme ‘East Meets West’.

When asked about how it felt putting her contemporary Indian jewellery design on the global map, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said, “We have been trying to get RKS x Punjab Jewellers world on the International platform and this felt like the right moment and an amazing platform to showcase our collection.”

Going forward, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares that 2023 will be the year of classics. Speaking exclusively to News 18, she shares valuable insights about jewellery that will help you while purchasing your favourite designs this year:

Good Investment: Riddhima is of the opinion that if a good quality product is purchased from a trusted jeweller, every piece is an investment.

Jewellery of 2023: Breaking away from the usual styles, Riddhima feels that there will be a slightly different demand for jewellery designs. It’s going to be everyday diamond jewellery or heavy Polki bridal jewellery making its way into 2023. “As always, the classics will prevail - diamonds, rubies, emeralds and jadau uncut diamond jewellery,” expressed Riddhima.

The craftsmanship of 2023: Finesse in diamond jewellery and the detailing of handmade jewellery in jadau uncut diamond jewellery will be largely prevalent in the years to come. We are slowly moving towards very classic jewellery which can be worn timelessly.

Jewellery myths to bust in 2023: It is a myth that we only buy jewellery for investment. Today women want to buy and enjoy wearing their jewellery at the same time. The concept of keeping your precious jewellery in lockers for a rainy day no longer exists among new-age women. They want to live for the moment.

