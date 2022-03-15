Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Strengthens her Core and Shoulder with this Yoga Pose

Jewellery designer and daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni describes herself as a “yoga enthusiast” on Instagram. The creative head of R Jewellery shared how she likes to strengthen up her core in a recent Instagram post. The 41-year-old was seen practising the plank position in her latest social media post. Dressed in her comfy yoga pants and top, the jewellery designer was seen engaging her core muscles as she balanced her body on her arms and legs. Sharing the post on the media-sharing platform, Riddhima added a bunch of hashtags in the caption that read, “Practice Yoga Everyday,” “Core strength,” “plank,” “Strong is the new sexy,” “yoga life.”

Riddhima’s latest yoga pose is one of the best ways one could strengthen their core muscles without any complex gym equipment. This simple yet effective yoga pose can be practised at home. All you need is some motivation and a yoga mat.

According to Yoga Journal, plank is one of the most foundational poses. This grounding pose will help you build abdominal strength and power in your arms and wrists. It also strengthens the muscles surrounding the spine, which improves posture. The increased strength and stamina you build in plank will help you with more challenging postures like Side Plank Pose.

Follow these steps to practice plank position:

Start by practising the Downward Facing Dog and inhale and draw your torso forward until the arms are perpendicular to the floor. And the shoulders directly over the wrists, torso parallel to the floor.

Bring your outer arms inward and form the bases of your index fingers into the floor. Keep your shoulder blades firm against your back, then spread them away from the spine. Spread your collarbones away from the sternum to acquire the correct posture.

Bring your front thighs up toward the ceiling, however, keep your tailbone toward the floor as you stretch it toward the heels. Lift the base of the skull away from the back of the neck and look straight down at the floor.

Stay in this position from anywhere between 30 seconds to one minute.

Are you ready to include this yoga pose into your workout routine?

