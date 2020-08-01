Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Riddhima Wears Her Late Father Rishi Kapoor's Watch; See Pic

Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture where she is seen flaunting a luxury watch that belonged to her dad.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been carrying the memory of her father, the late Rishi Kapoor, on her wrist, literally.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima posted a picture where she is seen flaunting a luxury watch that belonged to her dad.

"My dad is with me always. #dadswatch.#dadsblessing," she captioned the image.

Source- IANS

Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. She arrived here from Delhi a few days after Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, along with daughter Samara.

Last month, she had even hosted a low-key birthday affair for Neetu. Actor Ranbir Kapoor also joined her sister and mother for the low-key celebration at their Mumbai residence. Riddhima shared a series of photos from the private celebration.

Recently, her husband Bharat Sahni had donated plasma amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Riddhima had posted a picture on her Instagram stories in which Bharat was seen in the hospital, sitting on a chair and donating plasma. However, it was not confirmed whether he suffered from Covid-19.

