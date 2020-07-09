Take the pledge to vote

Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald to Come Together for Life In A Day 2020

Ten years after Youtube Original documentary Life In A Day, Kevin Mcdonald and Ridley Scott will be making the sequel titled Life In A Day 2020, which will rely on user-generated footage.

Antara Kashyap

July 9, 2020
Acclaimed documentary filmmakers Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald are coming together to make a sequel to their popular Youtube feature Life In A Day after ten years. The YouTube documentary was made with the help of user-generated footage to show the lives of people worldwide over the course of a single day.

The sequel Life In A Day 2020 will rely on submissions of millions of people who have been called on to record their life on June 25th, 2020. The submissions will be edited and woven together in the form of a feature length documentary, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.

The 2010 film was made with 80,000 submissions and premiered at Sundance in 2011, after which it had a theatrical release. It was made to mark the fifth birthday of YouTube.

In a statement, Kevin Macdonald, who is also known for his work in Whitney, One Day in September and The Last King of Scotland said, “Making the first 'LIFE IN A DAY' was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment. I am thrilled, ten years later, that we are making 'LIFE IN A DAY 2020.' In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?"

Macdonald will be the director while Ridley Scott and Kai Hsuing will serve as Executive Producers for the project.

