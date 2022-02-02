Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline

Earlier this week, Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna and her partner rapper A$AP Rocky announced their pregnancy in a high-end street style look. The couple posed for pictures in a striking outfits beneath Manhattan’s Williamsburg bridge.

The fashion icon and entrepreneur chose to wear a bubblegum pink puffer jacket from Karl Lagerfeld’s fall 1996 collection for Chanel. The 33-year-old singer unfastened a few buttons of the long jacket to reveal the growing baby bump and paired it with distressed jeans. Being the creative artist that she is, Rihanna amped up the look with a Chanel chain belt, a long pearl-string bejeweled necklace and a statement watch that made her love for high end fashion pretty evident.

Couple’s pregnancy reveal immediately became one of the highlights of 2022 with memes and social media posts dedicated to the couple. Before announcing their pregnancy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were longtime friends who reportedly made their romance official after months of dating rumours.

Let us take a look at how their relationship blossomed from friendship to romance:

2012: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first collaborated for a creative project ten years ago. The 33-year-old New York-born rapper featured in Rihanna’s single Cockiness (Love It).

2013: The rapper joined the North American leg of Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour, performing as her opening act.

2018: The duo were spotted together in the front row of a Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. Both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky maintained their friendship over the years. The same year, Rihanna invited A$AP Rocky to her annual Diamond Ball which is both a fashion affair of the year and a charitable event. The rapper attended the Diamond Ball again in 2019.

ASAP Rocky at the 2019 Diamond Ball 💎 pic.twitter.com/CLncNmSekl— Brigethia Arai (@brigethiaarai) September 13, 2019

2019: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna made their first red carpet appearance at the British Fashion Awards. Rihanna was spotted in a mint-green satin dress by her fashion brand, Fenty and Rocky also wore a black suit by Fenty.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards pic.twitter.com/OaVj7lXJ0J— ALI 💋🧛🏿‍♂️ (@1Soul1337) December 3, 2019

2020: Rihanna broke up with Hassan Jameel, her boyfriend of three years. Soon after her split from Jameel, Rihanna was linked up to be in a relationship with A$AP Rocky. The same year, the duo collaborated for Rihanna’s Fenty skincare line. A$AP Rocky also featured in an ad campaign for Rihanna skincare brand. By the end of 2020, the couple were spotted in public quite often which confirmed their relationship.

2021: A$AP Rocky expressed his feelings for Rihanna in aninterview to GQ, where he described her as “the love of my life." The couple also made their much-talked about red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in September 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.