Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Rihanna Apologises for 'Unintentionally Offensive' Usage of Islamic Verse at Savage Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna has apologised after receiving backlash for using a song which includes a Muslim text known as a Hadith at her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rihanna Apologises for 'Unintentionally Offensive' Usage of Islamic Verse at Savage Fenty Fashion Show
Rihanna has apologised after receiving backlash for using a song which includes a Muslim text known as a Hadith at her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Singer Rihanna received backlash online for using the song Doom by artist Coucou Chloe, which includes a Muslim text known as a Hadith, at her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The singer has apologised after using the controversial song, saying that the use of the song was "irresponsible" and an "honest, yet careless mistake". Coucou Chloe has apologised, saying she wasn't aware that the song contained the Islamic verses.

A Hadith is part of a collection of texts believed to be the spoken words of the Prophet Muhammad. After the holy book the Koran, the Hadiths are seen as some of the most important religious texts to Muslims. The Arabic verse used in the song is part of a Hadith about judgement day, reported BBC.

Rihanna's fashion and beauty brand Fenty has been praised for its commitment to diversity in the past. But some Muslim supporters questioned the use of the song when the fashion show streamed on Amazon Prime on October 2.

Hodhen Liaden, 26, a beauty blogger and a fan of Rihanna, felt it was a misstep to include the song in the show. She said it's "refreshing" to see Rihanna's apology but thinks big brands "need more Muslim people in these industries that can pick up on things like this".

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading