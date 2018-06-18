English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rihanna Caught on Camera Stealing a Wine Glass
"My mom is gonna see this," the horrified singer, who plays a computer hacker in the new all-female heist movie, said in the show.
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Rihanna)
Singer Rihanna was left red-faced on a recent taping of "The Graham Norton Show" when the host shamed her for stealing wine glasses from posh events.
Norton posted a series of images of the "Umbrella" singer leaving parties and clutching glasses and goblets as the star giggled nervously, saying at least one of the items was returned to "the hotel I took it from", reports aceshowbiz.com.
Norton warned Rihanna's fellow guests and her "Ocean's 8" castmates to watch out for the R&B star's real-life "criminal" behaviour.
"My mom is gonna see this," the horrified singer, who plays a computer hacker in the new all-female heist movie, said in the show.
Also Watch
Norton posted a series of images of the "Umbrella" singer leaving parties and clutching glasses and goblets as the star giggled nervously, saying at least one of the items was returned to "the hotel I took it from", reports aceshowbiz.com.
Norton warned Rihanna's fellow guests and her "Ocean's 8" castmates to watch out for the R&B star's real-life "criminal" behaviour.
"My mom is gonna see this," the horrified singer, who plays a computer hacker in the new all-female heist movie, said in the show.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- 2019 BMW 8-Series Luxury Coupe is Finally Here, Gets 523 Horsepower Engine
- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Can't Take Their Eyes Off Student Of The Year 2 Co-star Tiger Shroff, See Photo
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Controversies Dominate South Korea, Sweden Build-up