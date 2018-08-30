English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rihanna Drops a Surprise New Fragrance
The fragrance is the sister scent of her debut perfume ‘Reb'l Fleur,' which Rih released back in 2011.
Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrives for the world premiere of Ocean's 8 on June 5, 2018 in New York. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ANGELA WEISS)
Rihanna is adding to her growing perfume family with a new scent.
The Bajan singer and fashion and beauty mogul took to Instagram stories and Twitter recently to share the news of the launch of ‘Reb'l Fleur Love Always' with her 64 million followers. The fragrance is the sister scent of her debut perfume ‘Reb'l Fleur,' which Rih released back in 2011.
According to Perfumania.com, which is currently stocking the new scent, Reb'l Fleur Love Always is a richer version of the original perfume, offering the sexy and feminine balm of island life in a bottle. It features fruity top notes of red berries, purple plum and peach, with a heart of Hawaiian hibiscus flower, violet and tuberose, and base notes of vanilla, patchouli, amber and musk.
Since she first stepped into the fragrance game, Rihanna has built up an impressive portfolio of scents, including the popular ‘Nude,' ‘Kiss,' ‘Riri' and ‘Rogue' families. Lately, of course, the star has been focusing increasingly on building up her formidable cosmetics empire, ‘Fenty Beauty by Rihanna,' which she unveiled almost exactly one year ago.
The brand now carries multiple makeup collections, spanning eyes, lips, face and body, and was named one of the ‘Inventions of the Year' in 2017 by Time Magazine.
Introducing #LoveAlways! The bolder and daring sister to @Rihanna's #ReblFleur is OUT NOW! #perfumesbyriri https://t.co/KgcpICpWQn pic.twitter.com/cUPODmNreN— Perfumes by Rihanna (@PerfumesbyRiRi) August 28, 2018
