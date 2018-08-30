Rihanna Drops a Surprise New Fragrance

Rihanna is adding to her growing perfume family with a new scent.The Bajan singer and fashion and beauty mogul took to Instagram stories and Twitter recently to share the news of the launch of ‘Reb'l Fleur Love Always' with her 64 million followers. The fragrance is the sister scent of her debut perfume ‘Reb'l Fleur,' which Rih released back in 2011.According to Perfumania.com, which is currently stocking the new scent, Reb'l Fleur Love Always is a richer version of the original perfume, offering the sexy and feminine balm of island life in a bottle. It features fruity top notes of red berries, purple plum and peach, with a heart of Hawaiian hibiscus flower, violet and tuberose, and base notes of vanilla, patchouli, amber and musk.Since she first stepped into the fragrance game, Rihanna has built up an impressive portfolio of scents, including the popular ‘Nude,' ‘Kiss,' ‘Riri' and ‘Rogue' families. Lately, of course, the star has been focusing increasingly on building up her formidable cosmetics empire, ‘Fenty Beauty by Rihanna,' which she unveiled almost exactly one year ago.The brand now carries multiple makeup collections, spanning eyes, lips, face and body, and was named one of the ‘Inventions of the Year' in 2017 by Time Magazine.