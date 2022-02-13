Rihanna Looks Total Goddess as She Nails Maternity Fashion

Rihanna and her long-time beau and rapper ASAP Rocky took the internet by storm last week by announcing that they will soon become parents. The news was shared through a street-style photoshoot in Harlem which can be tagged as one of the most memorable pregnancy announcements. And we were naturally waiting to see some epic maternity outfits because the singer’s street style has always been a must-see phenomenon. But, little did we know that our Bad Gal Riri will take maternity fashion to the next level.

How can we forget Riri’s longtime stylist, Jahleel Weaver who is right on her level. And Jahleel has a very big hand in taking Rihanna’s fashion game to new heights. Riri has already reinvented the bump style forever and her Instagram feed is confirming our claims.

The singer opted for a major Y2K throwback look for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Rihanna chose low-slung Vetements jeans, strappy Tom Ford sandals, a Jacqui Aiche diamond bra, Fendi crop top, and a patchwork coat. She topped the look with a classic Noughties camo cap. Check the pictures here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ26sZiJSZN/?

Very recently, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs clicked the Fenty mogul as she was out and about in Beverly Hills in an outfit that has already won maternity fashion. From head to toe, Rihanna was a vision in a black lace-up top that she paired with stirrup leggings and Matrix-esque sunnies. She completed the look by pairing the Jimmy Choo Suede pumps. All and all, she rocked the all-black look like no one else.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZxRX0aP7F7/?

Not to forget her announcement look has set the bar at an all-time high. The singer looked out of this world in a pink Chanel puffer coat that was from the fall 1996 collection she paired it with ripped blue jeans. She chose to keep the jacket halfway unbuttoned and layered it with a Chanel necklace and Christian Lacroix crucifix.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZfyFxOpIkF/?

The Barbadian singer is the latest example of a woman embracing one of the most beautiful and irreplaceable times in her life and looking like a total goddess in the process.

