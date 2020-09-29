Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Rihanna Shares a Sunbathing Snapshot with a Sarcastic Caption

Rihanna has shared a new photo in which she seems to be sunbathing in lacy lingerie and claims to be "protecting her melanin" with some sunscreen on.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rihanna Shares a Sunbathing Snapshot with a Sarcastic Caption
Rihanna has shared a new photo in which she seems to be sunbathing in lacy lingerie and claims to be "protecting her melanin" with some sunscreen on.

Singer Rihanna has shared a new sunbathing photo in which she claims to be "protecting her melanin." The R&B singer took to Instagram to share the snapshot in which she can be seen wearing lacy lingerie. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncreen on her cheeks.

"Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!" she captioned the image.

This comes a few days ahead of her fashion show titled Savage X Fenty show. The event will take place on October 2 and will feature celebrities like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid besides Rihanna. Along with showcasing her latest lingerie collection, the event will have musical and dance performances.

It will feature performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia and a combination of models, actors and dancers including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, and many more wearing the latest savage styles on the runway, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality.

Rihanna served as Executive Producer and Creative Director of Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading