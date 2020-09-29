Rihanna Shares a Sunbathing Snapshot with a Sarcastic Caption

Singer Rihanna has shared a new sunbathing photo in which she claims to be "protecting her melanin." The R&B singer took to Instagram to share the snapshot in which she can be seen wearing lacy lingerie. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncreen on her cheeks.

"Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!" she captioned the image.

This comes a few days ahead of her fashion show titled Savage X Fenty show. The event will take place on October 2 and will feature celebrities like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid besides Rihanna. Along with showcasing her latest lingerie collection, the event will have musical and dance performances.

It will feature performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia and a combination of models, actors and dancers including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, and many more wearing the latest savage styles on the runway, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality.

Rihanna served as Executive Producer and Creative Director of Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which will air on Amazon Prime Video.