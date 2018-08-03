Rihanna Sparks Conversation Around Pencil Thin Eyebrows As She Graces Vogue September Cover
Rihanna can sure spark off a debate on fashion trends at any given point of time.
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters
For her latest spread on the cover of British Vogue's September issue, the diva sported pencil-thin eyebrows -- a trend that was popular in the 80s -- as part of her make-up complementing the avant garde look on the cover page. And given that she has a massive influence on fashion enthusiasts across the globe and the ability to single-handedly set off trends or even usher them back with a blink of an eye, pencil thin eyebrows are sure to make a comeback very soon.
For the uninitiated, Rihanna didn't actually shave off her eyebrows to achieve the look. In fact, her eyebrows were first covered with foundation and then new ones were drawn to create an interesting and fresh look.
However, the Internet doesn't seem ready for the pencil thin eyebrow trend yet.
Some fans were really worried that these brows would soon become a thing with fans and followers all over the world quickly copying the look without giving it a thought.
"#Rihanna on the cover of September #Britishvogue magazine... are we ever going back to these brows? Girl, don’t be starting something (sic)," said a Twitter user.
"I really hope this doesn’t become a thing. #Rihanna (sic)," wrote another. "I love me some Rihanna but I'm worried these brows are gonna start trending again! (sic)," another Twitter user wrote.
The last thing we need as South Africans is for these eyebrows to come back in fashion. Beautiful cover nonetheless #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/mLn66wQAc4— Tumelo Muteme (@TumeloMuteme) July 31, 2018
I really hope this doesn’t become a thing. #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/4XUFGwKICK— Kea (@rietkaymo) July 31, 2018
I love me some Rihanna but I'm worried these brows are gonna start trending again! pic.twitter.com/CSbXFGdgBR— ThatoTinte (@tintethato) August 1, 2018
DON'T TRY THIS (the eyebrows) AT HOME #rihanna #GirlTalkZA pic.twitter.com/sm6zkbYQlz— (@i_ngca) July 31, 2018
Even though Rihanna's thin eyebrows didn't go down too well with some Twitter users, some fans were quick enough to point out that if there was someone who could actually pull off a look like that, it had to be Bad Girl RiRi.
I swear rih and only rih could ever pull these brows off #vogue #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/b2FOml2Yi0— The Velvet Dress (@thevelvetdress_) August 1, 2018
Brows or no Brows we are still with You momma. @rihanna #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/w6o1fxQnOg— Sinalo (@_Sinalo) August 1, 2018
Just because Rihanna drew her eyebrows like that don’t be deceived “linear line” brows are not sexy Abeg. @rihanna is Rihanna she can make anything work. #rihanna pic.twitter.com/3wLmmm4E4e— cocoa. (@ebere___) August 1, 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls $1 Trillion Value a 'Milestone' But Not a Focus
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million