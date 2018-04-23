Rihanna Teases Lingerie Line 'SavageXFenty' on Instagram

Rihanna has conquered the music, fashion and beauty industries, but it isn't enough for the Barbadian superstar; now she wants to take over your lingerie drawer, too.The multitalented creative spent the weekend teasing her latest project, "SavageXFenty" on Instagram, promising fans that the lingerie line will be "coming soon."Neither the new brand's Instagram handle or website is giving much away, but we do know that the intimates collection will stock bra sizes running from 32A to a 44DD, with underwear sizes ranging from XS to 3X.The news comes weeks after WWD first reported that RiRi had struck a lingerie deal with TechStyle Fashion Group, the company behind Kate Hudson's Fabletics athleisure brand.The move is the latest big career boost for Rihanna, who is fast becoming an entrepreneurial force of nature. The singer first sank her teeth into the fashion business back in 2014, when she was unveiled as the Creative Director of sportswear giant Puma. The star's subsequent "Fenty X Puma" collections have seen huge global success and featured high-profile catwalk shows in Paris and New York. She has also designed two footwear collections for luxury shoe designer Manolo Blahnik and multiple sock collections for Stance. However, she set the bar even higher last year with the launch of her "Fenty Beauty by Rihanna" cosmetics line, which achieved instant cult status and was named one of the "Inventions of the Year" by Time Magazine in 2017.