Rihanna Turns 31! 10 Trendy & 'Sassified' Outfits Only the Singer Can Flaunt
On Rihanna's birthday scroll down to witness the most trendy moments by the singer from the streets and red carpets.
On Rihanna's birthday scroll down to witness the most trendy moments by the singer from the streets and red carpets.
It's Robyn Rihanna Fenty's 31st birthday and we can't keep calm. Ever since singer Rihanna made her Pon de Replay debut, the singer has proved that she isn't just a music icon for the youth but also the ultimate style diva known to create waves with trends every time she steps out in her ravishing outfits. We must say she makes it a point to shine bright like a diamond.
From her oversized puffer jackets to the iconic sheer sheath gown at the CDFA Awards red carpet, RiRi makes it a point to flaunt her style like it's nobody else's business.
At times her outfits are a proof that she can actually defy malfunctions with her intentionally barely-there ensembles but Bad Gal RiRi makes it up with her equally impressive street wear.
Speaking about her bold ensembles she once told Vogue Magazine, "You need to be sassified!" which is a definitely the most Rihanna thing to say.
News18 Lifestyle has rounded the most trendy and debatable fashion trends only Rihanna can flaunt like a true diva.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
