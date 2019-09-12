Rihanna Wants Women to Feel 'Sexiest' in Her Latest Collection

Singer Rihanna says her latest Savage X Fenty collection is designed by a woman for women.

In an interview to i-D magazine, the "Man down" hitmaker said she hopes to see women feel their best in the garments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period. I'm a curvy girl, and if I can't wear it myself, it's not going to work.

"I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It's important," added Rihanna.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.