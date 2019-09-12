Rihanna Wants Women to Feel 'Sexiest' in Her Latest Collection
Singer Rihanna says her latest Savage X Fenty collection is designed by a woman for women.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ANGELA WEISS
In an interview to i-D magazine, the "Man down" hitmaker said she hopes to see women feel their best in the garments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"It's for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period. I'm a curvy girl, and if I can't wear it myself, it's not going to work.
"I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It's important," added Rihanna.
