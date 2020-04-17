Take the pledge to vote

Rihanna's Father Survives Covid-19 Battle

Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty said that his daughter Rihanna was checking in on him every day. He said that I thought I was going to die to be honest.

IANS

Updated:April 17, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
Rihanna's Father Survives Covid-19 Battle
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters

Pop star Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty tested positive for COVID-19, but he has survived the illness with the help of his superstar daughter.

Fenty tested positive for coronavirus at home in Barbados. He feared he would die after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and suffering high fevers, reports thesun.co.uk.

He said his daughter, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, sent a ventilator to his home, and checked on him every day.

"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done," the 66-year-old said.

He revealed his superstar daughter, 32, sent in a ventilator "that he hadn't used yet", and shipped it to his home in the Caribbean. He said that she gave him "more than" he needed to make it through the illness.

Recalling his time with the illness, he said: "I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly."

He had a message for everyone. "I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realise. Please stay home," he said.

