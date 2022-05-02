Ring in the Festive Fervour with Elegant and Bedazzling Silhouettes

Embrace the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr with timeless yet modern silhouettes featuring an array of intricate embroideries, elegant embellishments, and an eclectic colour palette.

The heat waves and humidity may dampen your mood, so pick ensembles that are created in pastel shades, have minimal embroidery or embellishments but will help in keeping your festive spirit high. With easy-breezy kaftans, cool kurta sets and gharara and sharara sets, keeping you company this festive season, style it with some sparkling footwear, jewellery, and accessories.

Acing The Anarkali

From heavy embroidered sets to minimal silhouettes with jackets, the anarkali has been a go-to outfit during festivals. Take cue from Devnaagri’s traditional ivory mukaish anarkali adorned by Alia Bhatt, featuring chanderi sleeves with gota work. The set has an organza jacket embellished with shantoon. Adding a hint of shimmer to the overall look is the zari tassels on the organza stole and zari on the palazzo pants.

The Gharara Glow Up!

Ghararas are another elaborate, dramatic, and bedazzling silhouette that marries modern and traditional impressively whilst making a phenomenal choice for festive. Ridhi Mehra’s onion pink hand-embroidered peplum and gharara set paired with a ruffled dupatta and a hand-embellished belt is an elegant piece to adorn this festive season.

Keeping up with Kurta Sets

Dia Mirza dazzles in Misri by Meghna Nayyar’s kurta set that comes with thread work jaal on the yoke and also features 3D organza flowers. The sleeves and palazzo have a beautiful thread embroidery on an organza patch with a fine frill lace. The neck has a delicate hand-done tassel tie-up as well. The minimal kurta makes for a great outfit to keep the heat waves and humidity at bay.

A Sharara Start to festive fun

Give your festive mood a sharara start with mirror work. The minimal yet impactful handiwork will stand out when you walk into an Eid party. The polka sequins multi colour hand embroidered multi-tier sharara and kurta with multi mirror work dupatta designed by Vvani by Vani Vats is an ideal look to sport during a dawaat.

The Kaftan Kit

Fashion designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor shares that kaftan is an absolute favourite and comes highly recommended for your Eid look this year. “Our colour palette this summer has some lovely soft hued pastels to choose from. The kaftans are beautifully embellished, have detailed embroidery and thread work, gota, resham and foil to add a festive feel,” expresses Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

