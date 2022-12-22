Ring into the New Year, the Kiwi way - Music Festivals In New Zealand

The countdown to the clock striking 12 on New Year’s Eve is celebrated with great pomp and splendour across the world. Although most countries ring in the New Year with mainstream parties in clubs or homes, Kiwis tend to take a different route. As a country that takes pride in waking up to the first sunrise of the New Year, Kiwis definitely do not stay in-doors to celebrate. Add to it the lovely summer season and beautiful landscapes waiting to be explored, New Years in New Zealand is truly a one-of-a-kind unforgettable celebration.

Here are some of the best ways to say hello to 2023 in New Zealand:

Ditch your woolly clothes and thick jackets for shorts and sandals this December as you ring in the New Year at one of these epic music festivals:

1. Highlife NYE

31st December

This New Year’s Eve festival takes place amongst the backdrop of Ascension Wine Estate in Matakana. It is an Ibiza-style experience with music from world class DJs and entertainers, great food and premium beverages. There is a heart-stopping fireworks display to welcome the New Year.

2. Resolution NYE

29th December - 2nd January

Reset, rceive and recreate in a natural utopia of community, wellness and magic. This family-friendly NYE festival takes place in Kaipara in the North Island. This festival is filled with transformational workshops and inspirational knowledge sharing during the day, and an eclectic mix of local and international live musicians, and international -DJs throughout the night. Resolution NYE festival is a vibrant community activation & celebration of the past, present & future.

If your resolution for NYE is to catch more sunsets, head to these locations for the first sunrise of the year:

Be one of the first people in the world to watch the sunrise from the most breath-taking locations in New Zealand. Get a glimpse of heaven as the sun ascends from the waterfronts and the mountain tops in the most entrancing regions of New Zealand. Go on an early morning hike or relax and start your new beginnings with watching the stunning sun rising from the East.

1. Pinnacles – Coromandel

If you’re up for a hike at the break of dawn , set off to reach the summit of the Pinnacles for sunrise. You have the choice to stay in a Department of Conservation hut and enjoy a relaxing time at the mountains of New Zealand. No matter how you watch the sunrise, it will be worth it.

2. Mount Maunganui - Bay of Plenty

Take a hike to the top of Mount Maunganui, as it might be the right way to start the year off with a bang. There is a reason this place is one of the most trending spots in New Zealand and the sunrise is probably it.

3. New Brighton Pier – Christchurch, South Island

New Year’s Eve in the South Island’s largest city is always a great time. Early risers should head to New Brighton Beach to catch a magnificent glimpse of the sunrise on the first morning.

So, gear up to ring in the new year amid spectacular landscapes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here