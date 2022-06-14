“Rise and Shine”: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slays Morning Blues With Intense Workout

Apart from her fashion statements, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has time and again exhibited her caliber when it comes to showing dedication toward staying fit. She has inspired us with her rigorous regime and has often inspired us on how to incorporate versatility in the workout. Well, continuing the trajectory. the actress gave us all a glance at her disciplined schedule as she hit her gym on Monday morning. Samantha, who never misses a workout, shared an Instagram Story to let us know that she started her Monday on a high note by sweating it out.

Exhibiting her goal-worthy toned body, Samantha flaunted her biceps while holding a dumbbell in her hand. Samantha sported an athleisure look, as she donned a black sports bra and teamed it with matching bottoms. She tied her tresses in a neat ponytail to avoid any distractions. The picture, which only proves that she is a complete pro at what she does, was posted with the apt caption, “Rise and shine.”

By beginning her week with an intense gym session, Samantha has yet again motivated her fans and followers to commence on their journey.

Despite being jam-packed with interesting projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu always takes out time to connect with her Instagram family. Earlier, the actress dropped a video of herself, wherein she can be seen switching on her beast mode and weight lifting and attempting deadlift squats.

Samantha’s Instagram timeline is proof that her fitness game is getting better and more intense day by day. Showing a high inclination toward physical and mental wellness, she wrote in the caption, “Strong body, Stronger mind, 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Shaakuntalam. Apart from this, Samantha will also be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in a romantic film. Not just this, but Samantha is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love.

