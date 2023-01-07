Rishabh Pant to Undergo Ligament Tear Surgery; Know About Its Procedure and Recovery Time

Rishabh Pant was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai to undergo further treatment after his tragic road accident that took place on December 30. While sharing the health update of the cricketer, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that he is admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute for a surgical procedure that’ll be done at one of the two ligament tears in his knees.

What is ligament tear surgery?

Ligaments are strong bands of tissue present in a body that connects one bone to another. Ligament tear surgery of ACL reconstruction is done to replace a torn anterior ligament which is a major ligament present in the knee. This injury is common to occur during sports that involve sudden motion or change in direction. During the surgery, a torn ligament is removed or replaced with a band of tissue usually grafted from another part of the knee. According to a report by Ortho Info, the injured ligaments are called sprains and are also graded on a severity scale.

Grade 1 sprain - This indicates a mildly damaged injury where the ligament is stretched but is able to keep the knee intact and stable. Grade 2 sprain - This is called a partial ligament tear where the ligament becomes loose. Grade 3 sprain - This indicates a complete tear where the ligament is pulled off the bone rendering the knee unstable.

What happens during the surgery?

According to Mayo Clinic, it is likely a patient undergoes several weeks of physical therapy prior to the surgery. During the procedure, general anesthesia is provided while the reconstruction is done through small incisions. Then the damaged ligament is replaced with a segment of a tendon. There are several grafting and surgical options that a medical practitioner selects as per the severity of the condition including patellar tendon autograft, hamstring tendon autograft, quadriceps tendon autograft, and allografts. The graft which is secured to the bones with screws serves as a scaffolding on which the new ligament tissue grows.

Post-surgical complication and recovery time?

The recovery time can last up to 24 weeks, while some tears can heal at home with proper care, others require surgery. After the surgical procedure, the patient is at risk of facing potential complications including blood clots, infection, numbness, instability, kneecap pain, and more.

