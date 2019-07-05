Rishi Jain's Fine Artistic Work has Made him Popular Worldwide
Rishi is unstoppable as along with Bollywood there is also western celebrity drip scene with his exclusive bust down custom piece.
Rishi is unstoppable as along with Bollywood there is also western celebrity drip scene with his exclusive bust down custom piece.
Rishi Jain has established himself as one of the most popular and trusted artists and celebrity jeweller in India. In the last decade, Rishi has carved quite a niche for himself and now people in Bollywood recognize him as ‘Jain The Jeweler’.
Rishi shares cordial relations with many Bollywood stars; like Sanjay Dutt and Chirag Malhotra and others who also follow him on social media. Rishi Jain has over 100K followers on Instagram.
Rishi is unstoppable as along with Bollywood there is also western celebrity drip scene with his exclusive bust down custom pieces.
From the West, Rishi also recently collaborated with the trending, multi-platinum artist Russ with his custom made designed piece; "The Billionaire Bracelet".
Russ was so satisfied with the quality and professionalism of Indian Jeweler Rishi Jain’s workmanship that he premiered the bracelet at a performance in his hometown of Atlanta, GA on his "I See You Tour Part 2" on Oct. 24th, 2018.
Rishi Jain's popularity and reach are not only growing in India but his bust down jeweller is being even recognized in western countries.
Now, he holds an office in Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood, and he is planning to establish more offices across India. Rishi wants to work with more top names of India and wants to be the biggest and the most recognized Indian Jeweler of all time.
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Enjoys a Day Out With Anushka Sharma Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final
- An Awkward Giorgia Adriani Walks Away Even As Arbaaz Khan Shouts Her Name Twice, Watch Video
- India vs New Zealand: Bat Big, Hit Rohit with a Lightning Boult - How Blackcaps Can Beat India
- Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge
- Mozilla Firefox Premium to Offer Ad-Free Browsing, Cost $4.99/Month
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s