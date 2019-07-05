Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rishi Jain's Fine Artistic Work has Made him Popular Worldwide

Rishi is unstoppable as along with Bollywood there is also western celebrity drip scene with his exclusive bust down custom piece.

News18

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Rishi Jain's Fine Artistic Work has Made him Popular Worldwide
Rishi is unstoppable as along with Bollywood there is also western celebrity drip scene with his exclusive bust down custom piece.
Rishi Jain has established himself as one of the most popular and trusted artists and celebrity jeweller in India. In the last decade, Rishi has carved quite a niche for himself and now people in Bollywood recognize him as ‘Jain The Jeweler’.

Rishi shares cordial relations with many Bollywood stars; like Sanjay Dutt and Chirag Malhotra and others who also follow him on social media. Rishi Jain has over 100K followers on Instagram.

Rishi is unstoppable as along with Bollywood there is also western celebrity drip scene with his exclusive bust down custom pieces.

From the West, Rishi also recently collaborated with the trending, multi-platinum artist Russ with his custom made designed piece; "The Billionaire Bracelet".

Russ was so satisfied with the quality and professionalism of Indian Jeweler Rishi Jain’s workmanship that he premiered the bracelet at a performance in his hometown of Atlanta, GA on his "I See You Tour Part 2" on Oct. 24th, 2018.

Rishi Jain's popularity and reach are not only growing in India but his bust down jeweller is being even recognized in western countries.

Now, he holds an office in Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood, and he is planning to establish more offices across India. Rishi wants to work with more top names of India and wants to be the biggest and the most recognized Indian Jeweler of all time.

